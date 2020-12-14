Covid-19: Labuan’s new cluster, Hujung Pasir includes Pasar Sentral UTC

Health workers in protective suit collect swab samples to be tested for Covid-19 in Shah Alam December 8, 2020. ―Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LABUAN, Dec 14 — The new Covid-19 cluster of Hujung Pasir with five initial positive cases reported yesterday covers the Pasar Sentral Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) and its surroundings, involving workers, vendors and visitors at the site.

Labuan Health Department director, Dr Ismuni Bohari said the UTC building was declared a new cluster after taking into account the repeated cases in the area.

“Besides the vendors and workers at the Pasar Sentral UTC, several visitors also tested positive on December 7, and that led us to declare the new cluster in the area.

“Based on the Covid-19 tests on workers and vendors there, we cannot deny there will be a surge in cases from the new cluster, and we are monitoring the situation there,” he told Bernama today.

The UTC building, which has been temporarily closed, is home to the Immigration Department, National Registration Department and kiosks on the upper floor while the wet and dry market is on the ground floor.

Dr Ismuni said Labuan’s healthcare personnel have been monitoring the possible positive cases detected at the private clinics.

Four clusters of Bah Bangat, Bah Bundle, Bah Layangan and Limbungan have been declared closed, while the four existing clusters are Sky Coklat, Tenaga, Titian, Saguking and Hujung Pasir.

Labuan, Malaysia’s international business and financial centre and oil and gas hub, is currently under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) after recording lesser cases in the last two weeks.

It has 1,430 cumulative infections, with 43 active cases as of today. — Bernama