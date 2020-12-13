Op Selat: Eight immigration officers to be charged tomorrow, Wednesday

Eight Immigration Department officers who were detained by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Op Selat last month will be charged in six separate courts tomorrow and Wednesday. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 13 — Eight Immigration Department officers who were detained by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Op Selat last month will be charged in six separate courts tomorrow and Wednesday.

According to an MACC source, they would be charged with allegedly receiving bribes as an inducement to certify the exit and entry of foreigners’ passports without having to go out from Malaysia.

Two Immigration officers would be charged at the Kota Bharu Sessions Court, two at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court and one each at the Penang Sessions Court, Shah Alam Sessions Court and Melaka Sessions Court.

One more will be charged on Wednesday at Kuala Terengganu Sessions Court, the source said.

On November 16, MACC carried out a special operation, with the cooperation of the Immigration Department, and successfully crippled bribery activities involving a syndicate which misused the country’s border entry and exit stamps. — Bernama