MCMC urges Seniman to lodge complaint against Namewee’s latest film

Controversial rapper Namewee’s latest film ‘Babi’ has been nominated at four international film festivals. — Photo via Facebook/ Namewee

CYBERJAYA, Dec 13 — The Malaysian Artistes’ Association (Seniman) has been urged to file a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) against a film titled Babi, to enable the agency to evaluate its content.

MCMC in a statement today said the call was made following a police report made by Seniman yesterday against the film which was directed by Wee Meng Chee or Namewee for allegedly having elements of racism that tarnished Malaysia’s image.

“The process of evaluating the content can be made based on provisions under the Communications and Multimedia Act (AKM) 1998,” it said.

Investigations can also be carried out by other relevant enforcement agencies in accordance with provisions of other applicable laws.

MCMC said the relevant agencies will take appropriate action if the investigations reveal that there are elements that violate any provisions stipulated under the existing laws.

On November 19, MCMC contacted YouTube following the release of the trailer of the film which was uploaded on Namewee’s YouTube channel, but is still awaiting feedback from the online video-sharing platform. — Bernama