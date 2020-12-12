Professor Wan Maseri’s teachings to be referred to National Fatwa Council

Deputy Minister Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said the teaching was alleged to have surfaced in Pahang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BHARU, Dec 12 — Issues on the teachings of “Asmaul Husna Wan Maseri” which is alleged to be deviant from Islam will be referred to the National Fatwa Council for further evaluation and decision, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

According to him, the matter had previously been raised and discussed several times in the Religious Division of the Prime Minister’s Department in post-cabinet meetings.

He said initial information found that there were deviations in terms of the beliefs of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah in the teachings of “Asmaul Husna Wan Maseri”.

“As we know, each state government has the power to issue a fatwa on a teaching whether it is misguided or not.

So far, the teaching was alleged to have surfaced in Pahang and a fatwa on it has been issued as a deviation from Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

Apart from that, several states had taken the same action, including the Federal Territories, “he told reporters after the Covid-19 Musaadah Contribution Presentation Ceremony at the Pengkalan Chepa Parliamentary Level here, today.

It is understood that the teachings allegedly founded by Professor Wan Maseri Wan Ahmad had now been declared as heretical and misleading in Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan and several other states.

Ahmad Marzuk said, his ministry wanted to advise the communities, which were not fully aware about any teaching being taught, to be careful.

The individual who was said to be spreading this teaching was also no longer a member of PAS and had been sacked even though she had previously been a candidate in the general election, “he said.

Commenting further, he said so far the Federal Territories Mufti Department and the Akidah (Faith) Division under the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) had been entrusted to obtain more information from the individual concerned. — Bernama