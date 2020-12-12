Face-to-face meetings for hawker licence approvals, says Ipoh City Council

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin (right) said that applicants would need to attend face-to-face interviews . — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 12 — The Ipoh City Council (MBI) will use face-to-face meetings before approving hawker licence applications and renewals to prevent misuse of the identity cards of those who have died.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said that all applicants are required to attend face-to-face interviews before obtaining approval, to avoid such cases.

“Thus far, we have received 147 applications and we will conduct interviews so that the applicants need to attend (the interview) to obtain the approval instead of just showing their identity cards,” he said.

Rumaizi was speaking to reporters at the go green campaign dubbed ‘Hijaukan Bumi Kita, Selamatkan Generasi Akan Datang’, organised by the Pasir Pinji zone council member in collaboration with the Perak Silver State Lions Club here today.

However, Rumaizi said that thus far, MBI had yet to detect any cases of individuals using identity cards of those who have died for hawker licence applications.

On Thursday, media reported that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had detected approving over 500 hawker licence applications and renewals using identity cards of individuals who have died over the past three years.

According to the Auditor-General Report 2019 Series 1, checks conducted on the DBKL e-Lesen system, as well as records obtained from the National Registration Department (NRD), found that a total of 575 applications for hawker licences – seven new and 568 renewals – using dead individuals’ identity cards, were approved between 2017 and 2019.

Rumaizi also said that stern action would be taken including licence revocation if such cases were detected.

“As a local authority, I suggest that interviewing all applicants by conducting investigation before approval is given to ensure that the true applicant exists to prevent misconduct and fraud,” he said.

Earlier, at the event, Rumaizi also planted several species of shade trees in the effort to support the Carbon Low City by 2030 vision. — Bernama