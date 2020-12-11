Prosecution rests in Rosmah’s corruption trial, fails to adduce audio clips released by MACC

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 11, 2020. ― Pictures by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 ― The prosecution has concluded its case against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in her bribe-for-contract trial after 33 days of hearing and 23 witnesses called.

The hearing today concluded after former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid was cross-examined by Rosmah’s lawyers and subsequently dismissed.

Mahdzir was the fifth prosecution witness and was recalled by the defence for further cross-examination.

Today, Rosmah’s lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, questioned Mahdzir on several properties that he owned, his letter to the then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib to exclude Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd from due diligence by the Finance Ministry, and alteration of the contract letter by the aforementioned company for the RM1.25 billion solar project in Sarawak.

In this case, Rosmah is being accused of soliciting RM187.5 million in bribes from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, of accepting a RM1.5 million bribe directly from him and a separate RM5 million bribe via her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor, in exchange for helping Jepak Holdings win an RM1.25 billion solar energy project from the Education Ministry.

Rosmah is represented by Akberdin, Azrul Zulkifli Stork and Datuk Jagjit Singh who is acting as the lead defence lawyer while the prosecution is headed by senior prosecutor Datuk Gopal Sri Ram.

Sri Ram also informed the court that the prosecution will be offering 10 witnesses to the trial’s defence, which will include Najib.

Former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 11, 2020.

High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan then set December 28 and January 4, 2021 for the defence and prosecution to make their submissions, respectively.

Zaini then set February 10, 2021, for both parties to be present in court for oral clarification.

Earlier today, Zaini also dismissed the prosecution’s application to submit audio recordings of conversations between Rosmah and Najib along with transcripts as evidence.

The recordings were part of a series of recorded telephone conversations that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission released in January.

Prior to the ruling, Zaini heard arguments from Sri Ram for the clips’ introduction and the defence’s rebuttal

“I am unable to provide brief grounds due to time constraints but I am disinclined to admit the audio recordings and transcripts as evidence,” said Zaini.

The prosecution previously applied to admit the audio clip as evidence in this trial to show Rosmah’s character and her “overbearing” nature.

In the opening statement of the trial, the prosecution portrayed Rosmah as having wielded “considerable influence”, had the power to sway decisions in the public sector, and took active steps to help Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd secure the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for rural schools in Sarawak.