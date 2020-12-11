Ismail Sabri: CMCO on four Kelantan districts lifted, except for Kubang Kerian, Kusial

The CMCO in Kota Bharu, Machang, Tanah Merah, and Pasir Mas that was initially scheduled to last until Dec 21 will instead end at midnight tonight. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) enforced in four Kelantan districts will be lifted at midnight tonight following a drop in new Covid-19 infections within these areas, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The defence minister, through a statement today, said the CMCO in Kota Bharu, Machang, Tanah Merah, and Pasir Mas that was initially scheduled to last until Dec 21 will instead end at midnight tonight.

“To date, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that positive Covid-19 cases in these four districts showed a sharp decline and remain under control, with currently active cases concentrated in several areas in the Penggawa district,” he said.

Ismail said that two areas within the Penggawa district, namely Kubang Kerian in Kota Bharu and Kusial in Tanah Merah, will remain under the CMCO until Dec 20.

The entire state of Kelantan has been placed under the CMCO since November 21, with most of the state then reverting back to the recovery movement control order on Dec 6 except for the four districts mentioned today, following a high number of active Covid-19 cases.

Ismail added that the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) enforced in the Ad-Diniah Al-Falahiah Madrasah, Kampung Dalam Huma, Bukit Awang, and Pasir Puteh from Dec 6 will go on as scheduled until Dec 20.

Meanwhile, Ismail said 260 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs), where 245 of them were issued compounds with the remaining all placed under police remand.

“Among breaches of MCO SOPs include failure to use a face mask (102 people), failing to prepare contact tracing details for patrons (79 cases), failure to comply with physical distancing rules (40 people), for having activities at entertainment outlets (27 people), and 12 other cases,” he wrote.

The arrests were made following a total of 49,004 checks by the Compliance Operations Task Force led by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) conducted at markets, restaurants, traders, banks and government offices, including marine, land and air transportation and logistics hubs.