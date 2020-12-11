In Johor, Orang Asli run for the woods over fears of Covid-19 in village

A group of Orang Asli from Johor have fled into the nearby mangrove forest, fearing infection by Covid-19. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — A group of Orang Asli from Johor have fled into the surrounding forests for fear of Covid-19 after a religious teacher in their village was suspected of being infected.

Berita Harian reported that authorities had started searching for the 15 families or 40 people from Kampung Orang Asli Simpang Arang in Iskandar Puteri following their disappearance two days earlier.

Kota Iskandar exco special coordinating committee chairman Pandak Ahmad was quoted as saying the 40 include children and infants.

“They moved into the nearby mangrove forest, fearing infection by Covid-19.

“We already told then the religious teacher has undergone screening and tested negative, so they can return to the village,” he said.

Pandak added that he, the subdivision head, and village chief again scouted the nearby area yesterday and discovered hazards in the area where the group was sheltering, especially for children and infants.

“Asides from this other factors including weather, and the use of temporary tents and sheds to live in was deemed unsuitable.

“We hope they will immediately move back to the village now that the issue has been cleared up,” he said.

It is understood that over 800 people reside in 180 homes in Kampung Orang Asli Simpang Arang.