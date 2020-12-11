Cops probing gold trading scam involving over RM440,000 in losses

Zainuddin said so far, 15 police reports reports have been lodged in connection with the investment which were conducted between June 2019 and August this year. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Police have opened three investigation papers in connection with a gold trading scam involving RM440,771 in losses.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said the investment, which promised its victims returns of between 30 per cent and 70 per cent was run by a 32-year-old woman suspect who was detained last March.

“Investigations found that the suspect would meet the victims in person to convince them to invest in a gold trading scheme.

“The victims would then transfer their money into several bank accounts, under the name of the suspect and another woman,” he said in a statement today.

Zainuddin said the suspect also had agents to promote the gold investment.

He said on March 2, the suspect was charged in the Kajang Sessions Court under Section 137 of the Financial Services Act adding that the other two cases were still under investigations.

“Members of the public are advised to check and get more information from official sources such as Semak Mule, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Alert List, Security Commission (SC) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) before deciding to invest,” he added. — Bernama