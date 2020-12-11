Cops deny issuing RM1,000 fine to Klang man for not wearing face mask in front of house

Klang Utara District Police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said that the man was actually in a public place when he was compounded for not wearing a face mask. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Dec 11 ― Police have denied that a senior citizen was issued a RM1,000 compound for not wearing a face mask in front of his house as reported by a local newspaper today.

Klang Utara District Police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said that the man was actually in a public place, namely a playground not too far from his house, when he was compounded for not wearing a face mask on Tuesday (December 8), thus flouting the standard operating procedure (SOP) aimed at breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“We strongly deny the man’s statement, police compounded the 65-year-old man for being in a public place (playground), not far from his house, without wearing a face mask,” she said in a statement today.

A local newspaper had reported that the incident occurred at about 11am at Taman Eng Ann in Klang near here on Tuesday. ― Bernama