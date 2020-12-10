Youth and Sports Ministry mulls pensions for all Olympians, vows to help rally champ Karamjit Singh

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican says the Ministry of Youth and Sports is looking at pensions for all athletes who qualify for the Olympics and not just for those who medalled at the quadrennial event. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is looking at pensions for all athletes who qualify for the Olympics and not just for those who medalled at the quadrennial event, said Datuk Seri Reezal Merican.

The minister said KBS is in discussion with the various sports associations, especially the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), on this.

“We’re looking into trying to get pension considerations for not just the athletes that medal at an Olympic event but also for those who qualify for the Olympics.

“We are currently in discussion with the sports associations and OCM to find a way to get this important matter rolling and God willing once I have all the details and information I will bring this to the Cabinet for discussion,” Reezal said today during the debate for the ministry’s budget in Parliament.

Reezal was responding to a question from several MPs on the dire situation of former world champion rally driver Karamjit Singh.

Karamjit, also known as the Flying Sikh, became World Champion in the FIA Production Car World Rally Championship in 2002 on his first attempt and has been racing since 1985.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a lack of sponsorships, he has had to pay his own way to compete. With no competitions this year, Karamjit has been struggling.

He had to sell his 2004 Proton Waja 1.6 litre manual car for RM7,500 in order to buy a newer less powerful Proton Saga 1.3 litre manual car in order to be a Grab driver to make ends meet.

He claimed in several news reports that he was promised a pension in 2005 or 2006 by the then sports minister of around RM5,000 per month but till today nothing was forthcoming.

Reezal said he was aware of Karamjit’s situation and is planning to meet him along with members of the National Athletes Welfare Foundation or Yakeb.

“I’ve been made aware that Yakeb has been in contact with Karamjit. For my part I am investigating these claims of him being promised a pension.

“I also want to empower Yakeb to help these former athletes and have thus far injected RM600,000 into it,” said Reezal.

The pension scheme for Olympians began during the Athens Olympics in 2004. It was extended to the Paralympians during the tenure of former sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin but was still only for medallists.

Recently OCM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria also said he wanted to extend the pension scheme to Olympians and also for those who competed at an equivalent event such as a World Championships.