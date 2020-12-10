USM offers short courses to workers affected by Sony’s manufacturing plant closure

Universiti Sains Malaysia is offering short courses to re-skill workers who were laid off due to the impending closure of Sony’s manufacturing plant in Penang. — Picture courtesy of A. Haikal Ruslan/Google Map

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 10 — Universiti Sains Malaysia is offering short courses to re-skill workers who were laid off due to the impending closure of Sony’s manufacturing plant in Penang.

USM Vice-Chancellor Professor Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan said the affected workers can sign up for short courses offered by USM which are future-ready such as Internet of Things (IoT), Business Analytics, Business Continuity and Occupational Safety.

“The courses will be conducted mainly at our Alor Setar facilities, Kulim facilities and can be accessible online from wherever you are, and shall be conducted with a fee waiver for the impacted staff of Sony,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said USM is also initiating discussions with the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) on this matter to help channel those trained into relevant sectors.

“This initiative may expand into other economic sectors impacted during the Covid-19 period,” he added.

It was recently reported that about 3,600 workers at the Sony manufacturing plant will be affected due to the plant’s impending closure in September 2021.

Faisal Rafiq said re-skilling is one of the options to help the nation to grow, retain talents and ensure that the workers can revisit and replan their career path.

USM is also considering absorbing potential staff from Sony’s research team in Penang along with some of the equipment to benefit its students.