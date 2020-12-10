Sarawak CM says state’s Malay leadership fair to all

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said any who are given the power to govern the state must be fair and just to all the different communities. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 10 ― Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg stressed today that the Malay leadership in the state government is fair to all ethnic groups in Sarawak.

He said since the time of Tun Abdul Rahman Ya’Kub as the chief minister, the Malay leadership has consistently emphasised the state’s interests over that of a specific community.

“We must be fair to all the communities because the Melanau are our people, the Iban are our people, the Bidayuh are our people.

“Therefore, the main thrust of the Malay leadership is based on Sarawak-centric,” he said at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Wisma Melayu Sarawak at Petra Jaya here.

Abang Johari stressed this is because none of the communities in Sarawak are able to form a strong and stable state government by itself without the cooperation of the other communities.

“This is something special about the people of Sarawak, although they are from different religions, ethnic groups and cultures, we are one.

“We are united in diversity,” he said.

The chief minister said any who are given the power to govern the state must be fair and just to all the different communities.

He said recently he performed a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Dayak Cultural Foundation building for the Dayak community at Ong Tiang Swee Road and today, he performed the ground-breaking for the construction of Wisma Melayu Sarawak for the Malay community.

“Next month, I will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of Orang Ulu cultural building in Miri,” he said.

“This is the way we govern the state, but what is important is that we are fair to all,” the chief minister said.

“This means we must be smart in administrating and managing whatever resources we have in the state,” he added.

Among those present at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Wisma Melayu Sarawak were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Asfia Awang Nassar and Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office Datuk Talip Zulpilip.