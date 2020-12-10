Report: Charges today for celebrity preacher accused of rape, unnatural sex

The preacher has been under remand since November 27, with the remand order being extended on December 1, and then again on December 7, to aid in police investigations. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― A celebrity preacher being investigated for rape, molestation and unnatural sex will be charged at separate courts in Petaling Jaya and Shah Alam today, according to Berita Harian.

Last night, the Malay news portal quoted an unnamed source saying the 25-year-old preacher, who is also a reality programme contestant, will be charged in a court at Petaling Jaya first, before being brought to a court in Shah Alam.

The suspect was arrested on November 26 after a report alleging he commited rape was made at the Shah Alam Police Headquarters.

A 22-year-old teacher said that she was raped by the suspect at a home in Shah Alam on October 22.

Following this, seven more reports of similar crimes — including a report of molestation and unnatural sex by a 22-year-old college student — have been made against the suspect.

He has been under remand since November 27, with the remand order being extended on December 1, and then again on December 7, to aid in police investigations.