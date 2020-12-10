Padang Serai MP pleads with Putrajaya for RM300 emergency aid for each constituent household under EMCO

Karupayah said some families were struggling to buy infant formula and diapers for their children. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 ― Padang Serai MP Karupayah Mutusamy clasped his hands in Parliament today when pleading for urgent assistance for his constituents in Padang Besar that was under an enhanced movement control order.

He said many were struggling to feed themselves and their children as a result of the EMCO.

Karupayah made an emotional plea for the government to provide RM300 for each affected household in his constituency.

"There are farmers markets which are opened in EMCO areas but I received complaints that the sellers are taking advantage by selling things at an exorbitant price.

“As the EMCO started on November 27, many private sector employees cannot go to the banks to withdraw money to buy basic necessities as salaries are usually paid only at the end of the month," he said.

Karupayah added that some families were also struggling to buy infant formula and diapers for their children.

