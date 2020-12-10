Jeffrey Kitingan: Iskandar appointed peninsula STAR chairman

Sabah Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan speaks during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu September 22, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 10 — Former Sabah Oil and Gas Contractors Association (SOGCA) chairman, Datuk Iskandar Abdul Malik has been appointed as the chairman of Peninsula STAR effective yesterday.

The appointment letter for Iskandar, a former corporate figure who was with several government-linked companies as a board member was presented by STAR president, Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan in brief ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

“The appointment of Iskandar as Peninsula STAR chairman is seen as being able to strengthen the party further considering his wide experience in various fields including politics and the corporate sector,” said Jeffrey who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Iskandar who also received his life membership card, expressed his gratefulness on the appointment and described it as a major task to carry the struggle of STAR in Peninsular Malaysia.

He also urged Sabahans living in the peninsula to join the struggle of STAR. — Bernama