HR Ministry says 30,977 laid off workers insured under Socso successfully relocated in employment sector

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Human Resources, Putrajaya December 3, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A total of 30,997 workers insured under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) out of over 100,000 who were laid off, have been successfully relocated in the employment sector as at December 4.

Human Resource Minister, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan told the Dewan Rakyat today that another 93,204 individuals were relocated through the hiring incentive programme.

He said the government would continue Socso’s hiring initiative known as Penjana Kerjaya, including by increasing the incentive for workers with an income of RM1,500 and above from a flat rate of RM800 per month to 40 per cent of their monthly income, limited to a maximum of RM4,000 per month.

“To increase job opportunities for people with disabilities, the long-term unemployed and retrenched workers, employers will be given an additional incentive of 20 per cent, bringing the total incentive to 60 per cent,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2021 at the committee stage for the ministry.

Meanwhile, he said that as at November 27, Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Berhad (PSMB) had approved 62,255 trainees to participate in schemes introduced to help people to get jobs, besides increasing their skills.

Saravanan said the ministry had also requested for an additional allocation of RM30.5 million from the Finance Ministry to organise career carnivals next year.

On foreign workers, he said the ministry would cooperate with the Home Ministry on data sharing in managing foreign workers including reducing their number and replacing them with local workers, according to industry suitability.

The allocation for the Human Resource Ministry was later passed at the committee stage after receiving majority support through a voice note.

Earlier, the allocation for the Youth and Sports Ministry was also approved through a majority voice note. — Bernama