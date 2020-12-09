Umno, PAS, Bersatu agree to Saarani as Perak MB ‘in spirit of Perikatan consensus’

Datuk Saarani Mohamad is seen leaving Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 8, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 ― Perak’s political impasse between Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) appears to have come to an amicable end today.

In a joint statement this afternoon, the two parties and Islamist ally PAS announced that they have reached a consensus “in the spirit of Perikatan Nasional” and will nominate Umno’s Datuk Saarani Mohamad as the new Perak mentri besar.

The statement also said the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman has “expressed apology on behalf of the Perak BN state assemblymen over the mistake which had happened”, without elaborating.

The statement was signed by the secretaries-general of the three groups: Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (Bersatu), Tan Sri Annuar Musa (BN) and Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS).

The trio added that consensus was also reached regarding other appointments in the Perak government.

MORE TO COME