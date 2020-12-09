Now, Perak PAS chief says yet to get formal notice for audience with Sultan

Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria says the party has not officially received Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah’s summon for its three state assemblymen to attend a royal audience. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — PAS has not officially received Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah’s summon for its three state assemblymen to attend a royal audience, said state commissioner Razman Zakaria.

The line appears to be the Islamist party’s explanation for controversially missing an audience with Sultan Nazrin at 3pm yesterday.

At the time, Razman — who is one of the three PAS assemblymen — said the party leadership instructed them to cancel the audience.

Aside from PAS, Sultan Nazrin had also summoned yesterday Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the state’s Bersatu assemblymen, and the leaders of the Perak Pakatan Harapan parties, among others.

All attended their audiences save for the PAS lawmakers.

Earlier, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the matter was to prevent an error during the lawmakers’ audience with Sultan Nazrin.

Following criticism of his party over the missed audience, Takiyuddin said his party has since instructed all its state assemblymen to attend an audience with the Perak Ruler once they have been summoned.

The audiences were to poll the party leaders and assemblymen on their support for the next Perak mentri besar to replace Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who was ousted by a vote of confidence launched by Umno.

However, the audiences yesterday failed to convince the Perak Ruler that any party or candidate yet has the support of the majority needed to form the next state government.