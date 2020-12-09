Nora Anne Quoirin inquest: Police ruled out foul play in teen’s death based on evidence collection, says witness

Inspector Mohd Nor Nikman Ahammed (right) arrives at the Seremban court complex December 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The police ruled out the possibility of foul play in the death of Nora Anne Quoirin, who disappeared from The Dusun resort in Negri Sembilan last year, based on conclusions derived from three principal elements of evidence collected throughout the investigation process, a former investigating officer told the Coroner’s Court today.

Testifying as the inquest’s 48th witness, Inspector Mohd Nor Nikman Ahammed said the three categories were DNA analysis, fingerprint evidence and witness statements.

“We gathered all of the evidence and testimonies including DNA samples, fingerprints and witness statements but none of them indicated criminality like abduction.

“We took into account the possibility that the deceased was abducted and subsequent investigations were conducted but none could prove she was taken against her will at the time.

“Therefore, based on the available evidence so far, the investigation was concluded with no criminal elements found in the disappearance and death of the deceased,” he said.

He disclosed a total of 91 witness statements were recorded throughout the course of the investigation, including a number of reports comprising DNA and fingerprint analysis of samples obtained from vehicles, Quoirin’s autopsy and places of interest.

He said he was made aware of the family’s claim that Quoirin might have been abducted, further pointing out this was briefed to him by fellow investigating officer Inspector Wan Faridah Mustanin.

Earlier, Mohd Nor Nikman said he was assigned as the investigating officer then responsible to ascertain whether criminal elements were involved in Quoirin’s death after a sudden death report was filed following the discovery of Quoirin’s body on August 13, 2019.

He explained further that Wan Faridah was in charge of the initial investigation paper involving Quoirin’s disappearance up until the body was discovered while he was in charge of subsequent investigations after the body was found.

“This however did not mean ongoing investigations and evidence gathering were abruptly halted but continued on despite the opening of another investigation paper into the teenager’s death,” he added.

However Mohd Nor Nikman affirmed that both he and Wan Faridah were working towards the same objective in their investigation — to determine whether criminal elements were present in the case.

He also said that if there were no criminal elements involved, the most likely possibility was that the deceased had wandered on her own into the jungle around The Dusun and succumbed to starvation as confirmed by pathologists.

Nora Anne, a 15-year-old with learning difficulties, disappeared from the resort last year where she was staying with her London-based family, triggering a 10-day hunt involving helicopters, sniffer dogs and hundreds of searchers.

Her body was discovered close to the jungle retreat and an autopsy found that she likely died of internal bleeding linked to starvation after spending about a week in the dense rainforest.