Two cops remanded for extorting couple, molesting woman in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU, Dec 8 — Two policemen have been remanded for seven days for allegedly being involved in extorting an engaged couple and outraging the modesty of the woman in Pengkalan Chepa near here on Dec 4.

The 35-year-old lance corporal and 30-year-old constable are believed to have also forced the couple to have sex while they recorded the act on their mobile phones.

Kelantan Police chief DCP Shafien Mamat said the remand order, from Dec 6 to Dec 12, was made after the woman’s fiance lodged a police report at the Pengkalan Chepa Police Station on Sunday (Dec 6).

“In the 10.45pm incident, the two policemen were carrying out patrol duty when they came across the couple, who are in their 20s, in a car by the roadside.

“The policemen are said to have punched one of the victims and extorted RM1,250 from them,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Shafien said that after obtaining the money, which was withdrawn from a nearby automated teller machine (ATM), the policemen are alleged to have forced the couple to have sex in the car while they recorded the act on their mobile phones.

“The woman also alleged that she was forced to perform oral sex as well as molested by one of the policemen while her fiance was withdrawing money from the ATM. We have detained both the policemen and they have been remanded for a week for further investigation.

“Based on the police report lodged by the victim, we will take into account the victim’s allegations and carry out a thorough investigation. If it’s true the personnel are involved, we will take appropriate action.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 377C, 354 and 384 of the Penal Code,” he said, adding that both the victims had been sent to hospital for health checks. — Bernama



