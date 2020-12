The Lembaga Tabung Haji logo is seen on a bank book in this photo taken in Kuala Lumpur August 4, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The Tabung Haji (TH) deposit service at all post office counters will be terminated from Jan 2, 2021.

Pos Malaysia said as an alternative, clients could conduct the transactions via Pos Online at www.posonline.com.my.

“We appreciate your support and welcome your visit. For enquiries, reach out to us via AskPos at www.pos.com.my,” it said on its official Twitter page today. — Bernama