Perak PKR chief says willing to work with any party to end mentri besar impasse

PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarakis pictured at Istana Kinta, Ipoh December 8, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Perak PKR reached out across the political divide tonight and proclaimed its readiness to work with any party and form a unity government as a resolution to the current rudderless state.

Its chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak made an open plea for a new political understanding in hopes of speeding up formation of a new government in Perak following the collapse of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) state government.

“All political parties have to be more mature and have an open attitude. Our country needs an understanding of a new political landscape that can unite all races in meeting the global challenges of Covid-19 by consensus.

“Perak Keadilan invites all politicians to prioritise unity for the prosperity of the rakyat. Any uniting efforts are of the utmost importance now to ensure the interests of the people are not neglected,” he said in a statement.

He reminded Perak lawmakers of their duty as elected representatives to prioritise public interest.

“What is clear is that we are prepared to give our support to a government that prioritises the spirit of unity,” he added.

Earlier today, Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming had similarly said his party is willing to partner long-time foe Umno for the sake of government stability.

However, neither PKR nor DAP or their third Pakatan Harapan partner Amanah, have said if they are in support of Umno nominee Datuk Saarani Mohammad to be the next mentri besar.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was forced to resign as Perak mentri besar after Umno lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote against him in the 59-seat state assembly last Friday.

The outcome was 48 against Ahmad Faizal compared to only 10 in his favour. One spoilt vote was recorded.

The Perak Ruler had held separate audiences with several political leaders earlier today, hoping to find out if there was anyone who commanded the majority support, without any conclusion.

Barisan Nasional leaders are currently in a closed door top-tier meeting here, believed to discuss the Perak crisis among other matters.