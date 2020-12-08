Penang exco: Water sports and swimming allowed in districts under CMCO

A surfer rides a wave at FlowRider, an indoor water surfing park in One Utama, Petaling Jaya July 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 8 — Water sport activities and swimming are now allowed in Penang, including the two districts under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), youth and sports exco Soon Lip Chee said today.

He said the state government has decided to allow all sports and recreational activities, including water sports and swimming in Mukim 12 and Mukim 13, which are currently under the CMCO.

“However, the maximum capacity at each sports and recreational premises in the CMCO areas must not be more than 50 per cent of the full capacity,” he said.

He said individual activities can be conducted in small groups of not more than 10 in CMCO areas.

Meanwhile, he said sports training under the Penang state sports council in CMCO areas may resume, subject to compliance with Covid-19 SOPs.

“There should not be more than 10 people at any one time, including the trainers, during training or the number of athletes must not be more than 50 per cent of the full capacity of the premises,” he said.

However, sports involving physical contact, competition for group sports and championships for any sports are still not allowed.