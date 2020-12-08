Nanta says investigation into imported meat cartel case ongoing

If convicted, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said, the company could be fined not exceeding RM200,000 and for a second or subsequent offence, not more than RM500,000. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The investigation into the imported meat cartel case in Senai, Johor Bahru, is ongoing, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the investigation is being carried out under Paragraph 8 of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011 which stated that any person who certifies that any food, goods or services in relation to the food or goods is halal, is against the order.

If convicted, he said, the company could be fined not exceeding RM200,000 and for a second or subsequent offence, not more than RM500,000.

“Further investigation will also be carried out under the Trade Description (Definition of Halal) Order 2011 if the product was obtained from non-halal source or meat.

“As of today, investigation officers are in the midst of collecting evidence, recording statements from witnesses and obtaining information and other documents from relevant agencies,” Nanta said during Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat here, today.

He said this in reply to Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik) who wanted to know the development of the investigation and action taken in dealing with the meat cartel which also processes pork in Senai.

Nanta said the preliminary investigation found no pork at the scene and once the investigation has been completed, the case would be referred to a deputy public prosecutor for further action.

“The integrated inspection was carried out with other agencies especially officers from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia and the State Islamic Religious Councils. From December 4 to 6, a total of 128 premises have been inspected and no action was taken except for the initial case in Johor,” he said.

According to Nanta, the ministry also cooperated with the Malaysian Department of Quarantine and Inspection Services and the Customs Department on the issue involving imported frozen meat products.

“The ministry will not compromise and will take stern action against any traders who tries to take advantage by using fake halal certificates to deceive and mislead the consumers,” he said. — Bernama