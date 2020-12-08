Indonesian charged with drug abuse dies after Kota Kinabalu court sentences him to six months’ jail

Hadirun was to serve his sentence and then be referred to the Immigration for further action. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 8 — A 42-year-old man from Buton in Indonesia died of a heart attack shortly after being sentenced to six months in prison for drug abuse.

Known only as Hadirun, the man was taken from the Penampang district police station to the Magistrates Court here at 11am to be charged under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for illegal drug use.

“As soon as the judge read his sentence, the man suddenly collapsed, sending the court officers into shock,” Kota Kinabalu acting police chief superintendent George Abdul Rahman said.

He added that court officials called for an ambulance immediately and Hadirun was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.

“He was officially declared dead at 12.06pm and the cause of death was believed to be from a heart attack,” George said.

Hadirun was to serve his sentence and then be referred to the Immigration for further action.