Ex-high commissioner is first Malaysian, Asian to chair Commonwealth Foundation

Datuk Sudha Devi KR Vasudevan is the first Malaysian to be elected as Chair of the Commonwealth Foundation. ― Picture via Facebook/Wisma Putra

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Former high commissioner Datuk Sudha Devi KR Vasudevan has become the first Malaysian to be elected as Chair of the Commonwealth Foundation.

Sudha will also be the first Chair from Asia since the foundation’s establishment in 1966, holding office for a two-year term from January 1.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) made the announcement today, adding that she defeated candidates from Cameroon, Kenya and Papua New Guinea in the election held during the Extraordinary Meeting of the Commonwealth Foundation Board of Governors hosted virtually by the UK on October 28.

The decision was later endorsed by the Commonwealth Heads of Government on December 7.

“Malaysia expresses its deep appreciation to Commonwealth Foundation member countries for their support in appointing Datuk Sudha as Chair of the Commonwealth Foundation.

“Malaysia is committed to supporting the work of the Foundation in achieving its vision and goals and in affirming its role as a voice for the citizens of the Commonwealth,” said MoFA in a statement.

According to MoFA, Sudha was previously Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Australia and Ambassador of Malaysia to the Federative Republic of Brazil. She has also held various diplomatic positions in Germany, Singapore and Switzerland.

Locally, she has served various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including director-general of the Department of Policy Planning and Coordination, undersecretary for the East Asia Division and deputy director-general for the Asean-Malaysia National Secretariat.

“As Chair of the Foundation, Datuk Sudha will preside over meetings of its Board of Governors, represent the foundation at intergovernmental meetings and events, and serve as an ambassador for the Commonwealth Foundation to promote the foundation’s vision and values,” added MoFA.

The Commonwealth Foundation is an intergovernmental organisation established by heads of Government from Commonwealth countries to strengthen cooperation between each other and act as an agency for civil society. It is currently funded by 49 member states.