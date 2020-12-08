Dams in Penang re-open for public recreational activities on Dec 10

The Air Itam Dam will be open to the public from December 10 onwards and a maximum of 200 visitors are allowed in the area. — Picture courtesy from PBAPP

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 8 — The three dams in Penang — Mengkuang Dam, Air Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam — will be open to the public from December 10 onwards.

The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) said the Mengkuang Dam, in Seberang Perai, which was closed for expansion works, is now open as a green recreation space for the public.

However, each dam and recreational space under PBAPP will have a limit on the number of visitors to the site at any one time in accordance with Covid-19 SOPs, it added.

A maximum of 350 visitors are allowed in the Mengkuang Dam area at any one time, while a maximum of 200 visitors are allowed in the Air Itam and Teluk Bahang Dams area.

PBAPP’s Bukit Dumbar recreational park is also open to the public from December 10 onwards. with only a maximum of 200 visitors allowed in the park at any one time.

All visitors to these recreational spaces will have to adhere to strict SOPs. Group activities are still not allowed.

The dams and Bukit Dumbar will be open from 7am to 7pm daily.

For more details, contact the PBAPP call centre at 04-2558255.