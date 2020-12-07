Remand of celebrity-cum-TV-star extended for another five days

Yesterday, Petaling Jaya police in a statement said police would start investigations on reports of rape, outraging modesty and committing carnal intercourse against the order made against the suspect. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — A celebrity preacher who was earlier remanded for 10 days for allegedly raping a woman he befriended on social media was issued another five-day remand by the Magistrate's Court here today following similar allegations.

The remand order against the 25-year-old suspect, which is from today was issued by deputy registrar Siti Mazrah Mohamad after the police applied for an extension.

The suspect, a former participant in a religious television reality programme, arrived at the Petaling Jaya Court Complex at 10.30am barefooted, wearing purple lock-up shirt and orange pants and left the premises at 12.40pm.

Meanwhile the celebrity’s lawyer, Syed Amirul Syed Edros when met after the proceeding said his client has not been charged and the remand had been extended to Dec 11 for investigations under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.

Yesterday, Petaling Jaya police in a statement said police would start investigations on reports of rape, outraging modesty and committing carnal intercourse against the order made against the suspect.

On Nov 26, the suspect was detained at Shah Alam district police headquarters and was remanded for five days beginning Nov 27 after the first police report was lodged against him.

The remand was extended for another five days, starting Dec 2 until yesterday. — Bernama



