Court grants Tengku Adnan discharge not amounting to acquittal in RM1m corruption trial

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex January 17, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali today granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) to Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor in his RM1 million corruption trial following an appeal for the the order by prosecutors.

The order was granted by Mohd Nazlan after Deputy Public Prosecutor Julia Ibrahim told the court she had received instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to seek the DNAA order citing new developments in the case that warranted further investigation.

“In my view, the reasons submitted by the deputy public prosecutor on the new developments in the case and the need to investigate them further justifies this court not to order a full acquittal.

“I therefore order the accused to be discharged not amounting to an acquittal,” said Mohd Nazlan.

MORE TO COME