Annuar Musa: Umno, Barisan and Muafakat to each hold talks on formation of new Perak govt

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Umno, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Muafakat Nasional (MN) will be involved in a series of meetings over the next few days to discuss the formation of the new Perak government.

BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said Umno’s Supreme Council will meet tonight followed by the BN Supreme Council tomorrow.

“On Wednesday night, the MN Consultative Council (will meet). Negotiations are always better, (and) the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Presidential Council should perhaps also meet.

“As comrades, (let’s) resolve this in the best possible way. When we are strong together, we win together...Insyaallah (God willing),” he said in a Twitter posting today.

Earlier, in Ipoh, Perak Umno chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad confirmed that he will be attending tonight’s Supreme Council meeting.

The meeting, to be chaired by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, is expected to focus on on the formation of the new Perak government.

Saarani, who is Kota Tampan assemblyman, is said to be among several Umno candidates proposed to succeed Bersatu deputy president and Chenderiang assemblyman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as Perak Mentri Besar.

On Friday, Ahmad Faizal failed to get majority support in a vote of confidence in the State Assembly and resigned the next day.

Yesterday, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the party leadership will be discussing PAS’ possible involvement in the new state government’s formation.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued today, Saarani called on all parties to remain calm and not speculate on matters pending an official announcement from the Umno leadership.

“Perak Umno views speculation and rumours on the issue seriously following several statements issued on non-official party channels,” he said.

Meanwhile, another Perak Umno assemblyman said to be among the names shortlisted for the menteri besar’s post, Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya, said a political position is a responsibility and not a contest.

The Rungkup assemblyman said all parties must go back to basics, which is to work for the people, adding that there must be a steadfast belief in the concept of acceptance, effort and trust in God’s plans.

Shahrul Zaman said this in a Facebook posting that was attached with a news article quoting him as one fo the three possible candidates, along with Saarani and former Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir. — Bernama