Wild boar causes chaos in Putrajaya mall

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 6 — Shoppers at Alamanda shopping complex here got more than they bargained for when a wild boar suddenly strayed into the building causing chaos, this afternoon.

Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Station chief Shaari Abdullah said they received a call about the incident at 12.38 pm.

He said eight personnel with two fire engines arrived at 12.47pm and chased the animal out of the shopping complex building.

“The animal then headed towards the Precinct 16 rugby field and the case was been handed over to the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) Wildlife Division for further action,” he told Bernama.

Several video clips and photos went viral on Twitter showing a pig roaming inside a sports shop in Alamanda.

Shaari said a wild boar shooting operation was held every Sunday at the Federal Government Administrative Centre.

Therefore, he requested the officers involved to contact the PPj wildlife division if there is such a case to facilitate monitoring by the fire and rescue department to ensure safety and public property are looked after. — Bernama