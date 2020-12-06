Remand continues for celebrity preacher after new rape allegations in PJ

A celebrity preacher was arrested and will be moved to Petaling Jaya district police headquarters for further investigation. — TODAY file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — After being investigated for 10 days for alleged sexual offences in Shah Alam, a celebrity preacher was arrested and will be moved to Petaling Jaya district police headquarters for another probing session.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanne Mohd Faisal said this followed another two reports lodged against the 25-year-old preacher in the district and the remand application would be made tomorrow after the remand order for Shah Alam police ended today.

“This is to enable us to investigate another two reports involving rape and harassment, as well as carnal intercourse against the order of nature, which we received earlier at the district,” he said in a statement today.

Prior to this, on Nov 26, the suspect was detained at Shah Alam district police headquarters and was remanded for five days beginning Nov 27, after the first police report was lodged against him.

However, the remand was extended for another five days, starting Dec 2 until today, following another report.

Selangor CID chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said they had received a total of eight reports involving the celebrity preacher, however, two of them were classified as ‘no further action’,

He added the police would carry out investigation case by case. — Bernama