Covid-19: Kota Marudu, Sabah is now yellow zone

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun announced that Kota Marudu, which was previously a green zone, had turned into a yellow zone. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 6 — Kota Marudu, which was previously a green zone, turned into a yellow zone when a positive Covid-19 case was recorded in the district today, turning 11 districts in Sabah into yellow zones.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, who is also the special spokesperson for Covid-19, said thus only two districts are in the green zone in Sabah, namely Sipitang and Nabawan.

“Meanwhile, 14 more districts are in the red zone,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said 250 new positive cases were recorded in Sabah today bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 30,538.

“A total of 193 patients recovered bringing the total cumulative recovery to 27,502 people.

‘‘A total of 2,013 patients are receiving treatment, namely, 615 people in hospitals and 1,398 people in Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and 63 in ICU with 27 people requiring respiratory aid,” he said.

He said a new cluster was recorded in Sabah, namely, Pulau Berhala cluster, Sandakan which recorded 24 cases.

Meanwhile, Masidi said 275,981 food baskets had been distributed to target groups in Sabah so far. — Bernama