Civil Defence Force to recruit 20,000 new volunteers next year

ALOR GAJAH, Dec 6 — The Civil Defence Force (APM) plans to recruit 20,000 new volunteer members next year to further increase its ability to respond to disasters.

APM Chief Commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab said the recruitment of new members would focus on communities where disasters happen so that they can provide immediate aid in case of any emergencies before further aid from various security agencies arrive.

“The new membership drive will be focused at communities in disaster-prone areas, such as floods, landslides and storms, and to train these new members to be ready to face various emergencies in their area.

“After all, they are more likely to know better what is happening in the areas where they are from,” he said during a press conference after visiting the Alor Gajah District Civil Defence office today.

Also present was Melaka APM director Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali.

Roslan said those who are interested to sign up as a APM volunteer for the next year’s new intake can visit the APM website at www.civildefence.gov.my or the nearest APM office.

Meanwhile, he said APM received an allocation of RM25 million to replace its aging ambulances in stages beginning next year.

For a start, RM5 million will be spent to purchase 20 new ambulances, while RM10 million will be allocated for the same purpose in 2022 and 2023 respectively, he said. — Bernama