Umno president Zahid Hamidi to have audience with Perak Sultan tomorrow

Member of Dewan Negara Perak (the Advisory Council to the Ruler) Datuk Annuar Zaini speaks to reporters at Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 5, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 5 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been granted an audience with Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah tomorrow.

The matter was revealed by the Member of Dewan Negara Perak (the Advisory Council to the Ruler) Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini when met by the reporters outside the Istana Kinta here.

Annuar said Ahmad Zahid’s audience is scheduled for 10am tomorrow.

“The Sultan has granted an audience to the Umno president tomorrow,” he said.

“We understand that Umno is also having a special liaison committee tonight.”

The audience was over Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s loss in a confidence vote at the State Assembly yesterday.

Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid announced the results showing that 48 assemblymen had voted against Ahmad Faizal, with only 10 supporting him. One vote was not counted as it was damaged.

On the three Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders and state Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad who met with the Sultan earlier, Annuar said they gave their views on the current political situation in Perak.

The three PH leaders were Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and Perak Amanah chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi.

“All their views have been heard by the Sultan, but it’s not the Sultan's responsibility to interfere in the parties’ business.

“Sultan can only advise them to find a good formula to form the new government,” he added.

All the three PH leaders and also Saarani left the palace without talking to the media on the outcome of the audience with the Sultan today.