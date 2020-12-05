Sabah Umno will not betray GRS, says Bung Moktar

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin today said Sabah Umno will not betray its co-operation with the parties in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 5 — Sabah Umno will not betray its co-operation with the parties in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and hopes that the same stand is held by party members in the coalition, said Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah deputy Chief Minister, said it was important because the co-operation had enabled GRS to form the state government and Sabah Umno would continue to work with GRS party partners to strengthen the state government and champion the people in the state.

“Th guarantee (of being with GRS friends) is always there, this depends on the sincerity of all of us, Umno is indeed sincere, we will not betray our friends and we also ask our friends not to betray us, no matter who our friends are.

“This concept of togetherness (meaningful co-operation) the decision taken must be together ... our resilience is still strong,” he said at a press conference after chairing the Sabah Umno Liaison Committee meeting, here, today.

GRS, which comprises a combination of the National Alliance (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) parties, formed the state government after gaining a simple majority of 38 seats in the last Sabah State Election (PRN).

The party in the PN coalition consists of Bersatu, Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), while the BN coalition consists of Umno, MIC, MCA and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS).

Asked about the speculation that the political situation in Perak would spread to the state, Bung Moktar said the situation faced by Umno in Perak should not be equated with Umno in Sabah because each had its own political sentiments.

“We in Sabah have our own sentiments, we prioritise the interests of the people, what is important is that we expect the leaders in Sabah to understand each other, meaning we must be ‘seen and looked together’ cannot be divided, the consequence of a split is loss,” he said.

Yesterday, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who is also the Bersatu deputy president failed to get a vote of confidence in the State Assembly, including among Umno State Assemblymen.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar said Sabah Umno had decided not to contest in the Bugaya state by-election scheduled for January 16 following the death of its incumbent, the late Datin Manis Muka Mohd Darah from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

“There are several factors for this decision to be made by Sabah Umno itself, among them, in the last Sabah state election Umno did not contest in the area. Sabah Umno supports if there is an emergency in Bugaya like in Batu Sapi to protect the people from being infected with Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama