Police arrest two more over Low Yat Plaza brawl

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Police have arrested two more suspects who were involved in a brawl in front of Low Yat Plaza in Bukit Bintang yesterday, bringing the total arrests to 44 people.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the two suspects were arrested today at 1am after surrendering to police.

“Altogether, the police arrested 44 local citizens comprising of 41 men and three women consisting of store owners, employees and members of the public, aged between 20 to 35 years old.

“The 44 suspects are now being remanded for three days from December 5 to 7 for further investigation for rioting under Section 147 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.

On Saturday, police received a call from the public regarding a brawl triggered by a dispute over customers at the outlets selling computers and laptops.

Several video clips had surfaced on social media, showing a group of men fighting in front of the plaza, which then continued in the premises. — Bernama