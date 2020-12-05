Dr Noor Hisham says 1,123 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today with KL recording 265 infections

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Health Ministry has reported 1,123 new Covid-19 infections today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 71,359.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the current number of active cases still being treated now stands at 10,775.

“Of the new cases today, five are imported cases in which the infection occurred abroad while the remaining 1,118 were contracted domestically,” he said in a statement.

The highest number of cases is in Sabah, with 391 or 34.8 per cent of today’s overall, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 265 or 23.6 per cent.

“Forty cases or 3.6 per cent are related to the clusters in temporary detention centres and prisons involving the PTS Sibuga cluster and Tembok cluster.

“The ministry recorded approximately 1,143 recoveries today, bringing the number of recoveries in the country to 60,204 cases or 84.4 per cent of all total case,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Similarly, there are 130 positive cases currently being treated in Intensive Care Units, 54 of which require breathing assistance.

“Four deaths were recorded for today, bringing the total number of fatalities from Covid-19 to 380 cases or 0.53 per cent of all cases.

“The first death is a 75-year old Malaysian man in Sabah with a history of high-blood pressure, the second is a 61-year old Malaysian man in Johor with a history of asthma, the third is a 64-year old man in Sabah with a history of diabetes, high-blood pressure, and stroke, while the fourth is a 46-year old foreign man in Selangor with a history of diabetes and high-blood pressure,” he said.