Religious affairs minister: No report linking Jakim officers with smuggling of frozen meat to date

SEREMBAN, Dec 4 — There have been no reports linking the involvement of Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) officers with the issue of smuggling of frozen meat using the halal label being sold in the market in the country, so far.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, however, said that following the case, he always advised staff under his agency to always work honestly and have high integrity.

‘’God willing, I will not say that unless there is evidence and so far, I am confident no officers are involved.

“I also just visited Jakim’s laboratory, thank god, what I saw was proof of their earnestness,” he told reporters after officiating the Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) guidance classes at the Centre for the Homeless, Kausar Kitchen, here, today.

He said Jakim would conduct continuous monitoring through co-operation with the bodies and ministries involved as well as the respective state governments to ensure the halal issue was clear.

Two days ago, the media reported that there was a syndicate smuggling frozen meat from China, Ukraine, Brazil and Argentina before repackaging the meat with the halal logo at a warehouse in Senai, Johor Bahru.

Subsequently, the Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia, Johor (DPMMNJ) acting president Muhammed Farhan Basheer yesterday urged the government to investigate in an integrated manner a disclosure that a cartel was involved in falsifying halal labels, faking brands and repacking of imported frozen meat for resale in the local market.

Meanwhile, on religious guidance classes, he said the cooperation of Yadim and non-governmental organisations in providing awareness to converts who might have dropped out in obtaining knowledge should be appreciated.

“Such co-operation will be able to increase their understanding of Islam,” he said. — Bernama