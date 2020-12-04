Religious affairs minister: Decision on Covid-19 vaccination among Muslims next week

Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri delivers a speech at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya December 3, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 — The outcome of the Special Muzakarah Committee Meeting on the use of the Covid-19 vaccine among Muslims in Malaysia is expected to be known next week after it is presented to and approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Conference of Rulers.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the Special Muzakarah Committee Meeting was held yesterday to discuss matters pertaining to the use of the vaccine.

“The matter has been discussed but we will present it (the outcome) to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong first.

“Insyaallah, next week we will issue a statement,” he told reporters after presenting prizes to the winners of a video competition held in conjunction with Maulidur Rasul 1442H celebration here today.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli said he was in the midst of publishing a special magazine to provide explanations on the use of vaccines among Muslims in an effort to give a clear view of the matter.

He said the 40-page magazine which is written in a simple language and easy to understand is expected to be released in two weeks’ time. — Bernama