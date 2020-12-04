PTPTN achieves 75pc deposit target as of October, says CEO

An employee serves a customer at the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) achieved its 75 per cent deposit target with collection amounting to RM1.1 billion as of October this year, said its chief executive officer Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid.

He said as at October 31, 4.75 million new National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) accounts were opened with deposits amounting to RM7.02 billion.

“PTPTN is confident that the “Canggihlah Simpan di SSPN” campaign launched today will receive encouraging response to further boost deposits and meet the targeted amount this year.

He said this at a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing between SSPN and My-Sutera Sdn Bhd, manufacturer of Canggih brand school supplies, held online.

PTPTN has set a target of RM1.5 billion in deposits this year.

At the event, PTPTN chairman, Wan Saiful Wan Jan and My-Sutera Sdn Bhd Group Chairman Annas Ahmad witnessed the MoU exchange between Ahmad Dasuki and My-Sutera executive director Laila Satria Suhaimi.

With the launch of the “Canggihlah Simpan di SSPN” campaign, those who have opened an account or made additional deposits into their SSPN account during the campaign promotion period from Dec 1 to 31 will have the opportunity to enjoy special SSPN rewards.

The ceremony also saw PTPTN receiving business zakat contribution of RM30,000 from My-Sutera in the form of SSPN-i savings plan for people under the asnaf group. — Bernama