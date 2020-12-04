Perak PH leaders granted audience with Perak Sultan tomorrow after MB ouster

Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak speaks to media in Segambut February 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Dec 4 — Three Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders has been granted an audience with Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah tomorrow, after Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lost a confidence vote motion earlier.

The three were state PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, state DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and state Parti Amanah Negara chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi.

The three were scheduled to meet the sultan at Istana Kinta here at 11am.

This came following the result of the confidence vote at the State Legislative Assembly today which saw caretaker Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu lost the majority support.

Perak Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid announced the results showing that 48 assemblymen had voted against Ahmad Faizal, while only 10 supported him.

Ahmad Faizal had earlier had his own audience with the Malay ruler to brief him on the situation.