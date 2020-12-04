Bukit Aman: Nine senior officers to be transferred on Jan 4

Bukit Aman CID Forensic/Strategic Planning deputy director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri is among nine senior officers who are involved in transfers effective January 4. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Bukit Aman CID Forensic/Strategic Planning deputy director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri is among nine senior officers of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) who are involved in transfers effective January 4.

PDRM corporate communications chief, Datuk Asmawati Ahmad, in a statement, said Mohd Azman would be appointed as Bukit Aman CID Investigation/Legal deputy director.

Other transfers would involve Bukit Aman CID Organised Crime Investigations (D14) principal assistant director SAC Baharudin Mustapha who would be the Bukit Aman, Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department, Community Policing Division principal assistant director

‘’Bukit Aman IGP Secretariat (Administration) International Relation chief, SAC Rajagopal Ramadhass would be appointed as the new Bukit Aman, NCID (Corporate Crime Investigation/Finance) principal assistant director,’’ she said.

She said other transfers involved the Miri, Sarawak district police chief, ACP Lim Meng Seah being appointed the Bukit Aman CID Physical (D10) chief which prior to this was held by ACP Shaikh Abdul Adzis Sh Abdullah.

She said Shaikh Abdul Adzis would be appointed the Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF), Sarawak Brigade, Department of Internal Security and Public Order deputy commander to replace ACP Hakemal Hawari.

She said Hakemal would be appointed as the Miri, Sarawak district police chief.

Other transfers involved the Bukit Aman NCID, (Syndicated/Electronic Card/Other Crimes) assistant director ACP Wong Ing Fung who is appointed as the Perak Crime Prevention and Community Security Department deputy director.

Asmawati said Ing Fung’s place would be replaced by Penang CID (Investigation/Legal) deputy chief ACP Ruslan Ibrahim.

Also involved in the transfer is Bukit Aman Management Department Training Division (Governance/Training) Training assistant director ACP Noraziah Zakaria who is appointed as the Perak PDRM Management Department chief. — Bernama