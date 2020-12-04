Bersatu says ‘disappointed’ after no-confidence vote against Perak MB, says steadfast with PAS

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Human Resources, Putrajaya December 3, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia said today it is disappointed after Umno state assemblymen had joined to reject the confidence motion on now caretaker mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu in the Perak state assembly earlier.

In a statement, the party said it will continue with PAS and other Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties in deciding its next move.

“Bersatu in its meeting this afternoon expresses its utmost regret with what happened in the Perak State Legislative Assembly today.

“Bersatu take note that the majority confidence motion on the Perak mentri besar had been rejected by Umno and Pakatan Harapan (PH),” its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters after seeking an audience with Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

It also thanked the four representatives from Bersatu, PAS (three), Umno (one) and independent (two) who had supported the motion.

MORE TO COME