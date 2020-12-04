Ahmad Zahid: EPF should ease withdrawal from Account 1

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said at a time when the people were badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, it was only appropriate for EPF to facilitate withdrawals by contributors and be sensitive to their needs. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to make it easier for contributors to make a one-off withdrawal of RM10,000 by not imposing any conditions.

He said at a time when the people were badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, it was only appropriate for EPF to facilitate withdrawals by contributors and be sensitive to their needs.

“I hear and read about all the grouses of the people who are disappointed with the conditions imposed by EPF for withdrawals from Account 1 under i-Sinar,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zahid said Barisan Nasional and Umno Members of Parliament had been firm in championing the issues of withdrawal from Account 1 raised by the people.

On Wednesday, EPF announced two categories of contributors who are eligible to make the withdrawal, with category one comprising workers in the formal sector; self-employed; workers in the gig economy; members who have not contributed for a long time; who have lost their jobs; housewives or members given notice of unpaid leave.

The criterion for category one is that members must not have made contributions to EPF for at least two consecutive months at the time of application; or members who are still working but have suffered a basic pay cut of at least 30 per cent after March 2020.

For this category, no supporting documents are required; approval is automatic based on EPF’s internal data and members only need to apply online via isinar.kwsp.gov.my beginning December 21.

Category two is for members who are still working but have suffered an overall drop of at least 30 per cent in income, including salary and allowance cut, or cut in overtime claims, after March 2020, and such deductions can only be identified through documents provided. — Bernama