Abdul Rahman Ahmad is new Bernama editor-in-chief

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Bernama deputy editor-in-chief (News) Abdul Rahman Ahmad has been promoted to the editor-in-chief of the Malaysian National News Agency, effective December 2.

The appointment was announced by Bernama chief executive officer Datuk Mokhtar Hussain here today.

Abdul Rahman, 59, replaces Mokhtar who was appointed as the CEO of the news agency on Wednesday.

The Selangor-born Abdul Rahman, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications (Journalism) from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), began his career as a cadet reporter in Bernama in August 1982 and has served in the agency’s Terengganu bureau before being appointed as its Melaka correspondent in 1990.

He was appointed as deputy editor-in-chief of Bernama Audio Visual Service (BernamaTV) in June 2018 and then as deputy editor-in-chief (News) on October 1, 2019. — Bernama