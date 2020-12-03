Penang opens applications for seven city councillor posts to all NGOs

Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks during a press conference at the Gurney Park Condominium in George Town November 17, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 3 — Any non-governmental organisation (NGO) can now apply to fill seven councillor posts in Penang’s two city councils for the 2021 term, state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo announced today.

The Local Government, Housing and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman said only representatives from Penang Forum and the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce were appointed to fill the quota for NGOs previously.

“We have decided to open this quota to all NGOs for the 2021 term and the NGOs have until December 15 to submit their nominations,” he said during a press conference this morning.

Each year, a total of 48 councillors are appointed to Penang’s two city councils — 24 in the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and 24 in the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP).

Out of the 48, four posts in MBPP and three in MBSP are allocated to NGO representatives while the remaining 41 posts are for political appointees from DAP (20), PKR (17) and Amanah (4).

“In line with the state’s gender inclusiveness policy, we have also made the decision to appoint a minimum of 30 per cent women councillors in both city councils for next year,” Jagdeep said.

He said this measure will ensure a more inclusive and balanced representation in both local councils for the sake of the community.

“We hope everyone will support the state’s progressive step in implementing this,” he said.

The term for the councillors in both city councils ends on December 31 this year.

New city councillors for the January 1 to December 31, 2021 term will be appointed by the state government in the weeks leading up to the end of the year.

The city councillors were appointed as per the provisions under Section 10(1) of the Local Government Act 1976 which require a local council to have no less than eight and no more than 24 councillors other than the mayor.

Jagdeep said the state appoints councillors who it believes have experience in local government matters, or are successful in a profession, business or industry, or can represent the community in the council’s jurisdiction.

NGOs who wish to submit their nominations can call 04-650 5379 or email [email protected].