EMCO: Lahad Datu police tighten control at two villages

Lahad Datu district police chief, ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad said patrols and enforcement in the EMCO area was assisted by the Cantas Team from the Lahad Datu district police headquarters Criminal Investigation Department. — Picture by Choo Choy May LAHAD DATU, Dec 3 — Police have tightened control at Kampung Desa Bajau and Kampung Dasar Baru to stop residents from escaping following enforcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) yesterday.

“The Cantas Team will detain and take other actions against individuals caught violating the law, including the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988,” he said.

Kampung Desa Bajau and Kampung Dasar Baru are floating villages located next to each other.

Rohan Shah said all dubious routes in the villages have been identified and blocked by barbed wire barricades by armed forces personnel.

In addition, four control posts were opened to enable health workers to conduct screening tests on the villagers.

Prior to this, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the enforcement of the EMCO at both the villages until December 15, involving 4,934 residents from 914 households. — Bernama