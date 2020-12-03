City council staff in Penang tests positive for Covid-19, some departments in MBSP closed for sanitisation

A worker sanitises the Seberang Perai Municipal Council building after one of its staff tested positive for Covid 19. — Picture courtesy of MBSP

SEBERANG PERAI, Dec 3 — A Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) worker tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday and the city council has closed some departments as well as the Kampung Jawa Landscape Department to conduct a sanitisation exercise.

According to a statement released by MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud, the worker had only entered the MBSP tower once on November 25 between the period of November 18 and December 2.

He said the worker was admitted to hospital on December 1 and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on December 2.

“Sanitisation work has been conducted in the affected areas but this does not affect the operations of our counters so ratepayers do not have to worry,” he said.

Other than the closure of several affected departments, Rozali said those who had been in close contact with the worker have been identified and were ordered to work from home.

He said operations at the MBSP counters are as usual but the public are encouraged to make payments and access other MBSP services online.

He said there are over 100 services online at the MBSP cyber counters on its website mbsp.gov.my and the city council has also prepared infographics with detailed steps on how to use the cyber counters to make payments online and to apply for licences.

“MBSP has also prepared steps on planning permission applications and building plan applications and other services under OSC 3 Plus,” Rozali said.

He urged Seberang Perai ratepayers to obtain the latest information from the MBSP Facebook page (facebook.com/mbsp.pg) and instagram (majlisbandarayaseberangperai).

He added that he hopes the public will not panic unnecessarily as the situation is under control and all SOPs will continue to be strictly followed.